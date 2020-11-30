Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) November 30, 2020

Anyone who gathered should quarantine, get tested

Thanks to the many people who decided to stay home this Thanksgiving and over the weekend. We know it wasn’t easy, but we hope you were able to find ways to still make it special. If you did gather with people from other households, you can still lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 in case you have been exposed or are sick and don’t have symptoms. Please quarantine, get tested right away, and again on day 7 or later. Find free testing near you at healthvermont.gov/covid19testing.

What You Need to Know Now

As Vermont sees a surge in cases of COVID-19, know how you can help stop the spread:

Do not get together or socialize with anyone you don’t live with (see more details and allowances here).

Avoid traveling when possible, even within Vermont. Anyone who travels to or from Vermont must quarantine. The only exception is for essential travel.

Wear a mask.

If you’re sick, stay home.

Not everyone with COVID-19 has a fever. Even mild symptoms (like a sore throat or dry cough) could be signs of COVID-19. Get tested and stay home while waiting for your result.

Also seek testing if you are a close contact of a case, or have been at a social gathering or other risky situation.

New on healthvermont.gov

Several new Frequently Asked Questions have been added to the website for people who care for others and need to either isolate or quarantine. Learn more:

I am in isolation because I tested positive for COVID-19, but I can't avoid close contact with someone I take care of. Do they need to quarantine?

I am in quarantine, but I can’t avoid close contact with someone I take care of. Do they need to quarantine?

I take care of someone who is in isolation because they tested positive for COVID-19, but I can’t avoid close contact with them. Do I need to quarantine?

I take care of someone who is in quarantine, but I can’t avoid close contact with them. Do I need to quarantine?

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on November 30, 2020

Description

Number

New cases*

68

(4,172 total)

Currently hospitalized

21

Hospitalized in ICU

5

Hospitalized under investigation

4

Percent Positive (7-day average)

1.4%

People tested

224,284

Total tests

552,954

Total people recovered

2,523

Deaths+

69

Travelers monitored

231

Contacts monitored

138

People completed monitoring

11,076

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses

Health information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19

Sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19

Modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling

Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

School & Child Care Guidance

Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools

Mental Health: A Strong and Healthy Start: Social, Emotional and Mental Health Supports During COVID-19

Child care: Health Guidance for Child Care and Out of School Care

More resources on the Your Community web page.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.

For more tips and resources visit our Coping With Stress web page.

Visit VT Helplink to get connected to Alcohol and Drug Support Services.

Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.