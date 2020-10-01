Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) October 1, 2020

Maine wedding: A lesson in avoiding complacency

Vermont continues to have a low number of COVID-19 cases, a testament to how well Vermonters have done to prevent the spread of the virus. But we can learn from experiences elsewhere how easily that progress could be reversed.

As part of his modeling presentation last Tuesday, Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak mentioned a wedding held in Millinocket, Maine that has been in the news.

Held August 7, the wedding exceeded the state’s event limit of 50 people, with about 62 attendees. It was held indoors, with few masks and little social distancing. Eighteen people who attended later tested positive.

Officials in Maine began to discover additional outbreaks linked to the wedding ─ at a rehabilitation center, a county jail, a church and a number of other places in York County.

So far, 180 cases and eight deaths have been connected to the wedding. New cases in York are being identified at nearly twice the rate as the previous surges in early April and close to triple the current statewide average, Pieciak reported. None of the deaths were among people who attended the wedding, they were people who were later infected by someone who did.

The Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah, said “virus has achieved a certain level that it’s everywhere in wide circulation across [York] county… I am extremely, extremely concerned.”

The Maine CDC noted the major risk factors in outbreak included a lack of social distancing and mask wearing by people, institutional failures in following guidelines and regulations and complacency.

As Dr. Anthony Fauci said, a surge of cases is not inevitable here in Vermont. Let’s not let our guard down.

Antigen Testing

The Health Department today issued updating guidance to the state’s health care providers and facilities regarding the use of COVID-19 antigen testing in Vermont.

Time to Get Your Flu Shot

It’s more important than ever to get your flu shot this year ─ when both flu viruses and the new coronavirus may be spreading at the same time.

There is no shortage of flu vaccine this year. Many health care providers and pharmacies have doses available, and if they don’t yet, they will soon.

Who should get a flu shot? Anyone over 6 months old, with rare exceptions. And it’s especially important for anyone in a high-risk group or who has underlying health conditions.

Where can I get my flu shot? Through your provider, your local pharmacy, or look for a clinic near you. If you don’t have insurance, reach out to your local health office.

Find where to get a flu shot near you: healthvermont.gov/flu.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on October 1, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,755

(3 new)

Currently hospitalized

1

Hospitalized under investigation

2

Total people recovered

1,609

Deaths+

58

People tested

163,844

Travelers monitored

499

Contacts monitored

41

People completed monitoring

8,950

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Guidance for Vermonters

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

Return to School Guidance

All schools are now in Step III of the safety and health guidance. Read the guidance for more details: Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools

Questions about what this change means? Read Strong and Healthy Start FAQ: Transitioning From Step II to Step III.

Additional guidance includes:

Mental Health: A Strong and Healthy Start: Social, Emotional and Mental Health Supports During COVID-19

Sports: Fall Sports Programs for the 2020-2021 School Year

Child care: Health Guidance for Child Care and Out of School Care

Find additional resources on our Schools, Colleges and Child Care Programs web page.

Traveler Information

Visit our Travel to Vermont web page for continually updated information and guidance, including about quarantine requirements, testing, and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders.

The cross-state travel map is now updated each Tuesday.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Anyone can get tested, but not everyone needs to get tested.

Talk with your health care provider If you think you should be tested for COVID-19.

If you don’t have a provider, dial 2-1-1, or contact the nearest federally qualified health center or one of Vermont's free & referral clinics.

Visit our testing web page for more guidance and where to get tested if you do need it.

Business Guidance

Visit the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s website for “Work Safe” guidance.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.

Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.

See ways for Coping with Stress.

For more information:

COVID-19 health information, guidance and case data: healthvermont.gov/covid19

Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response

The state’s modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling