Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) October 15, 2020

Time to Get Your Flu Shot

It’s especially important for everyone to get their flu shot this year – when flu viruses and the new coronavirus may be spreading at the same time. Help keep flu out of the picture!

Who should get a flu shot?

Anyone over 6 months old, with rare exceptions

People in a high-risk group or who has underlying health conditions

Where can I get my flu shot?

From your health care provider

At your local pharmacy

At a flu clinic near you

Go to healthvermont.gov/flu to learn more about the flu, the vaccine and find where to get a flu shot near you. Flu vaccine continues to arrive in the state. If your local pharmacies and providers don’t yet have a supply, they will soon.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on October 15, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,903

(14 new)

Currently hospitalized

0

Hospitalized under investigation

6

Total people recovered

1,685

Deaths+

58

People tested

175,726

Travelers monitored

641

Contacts monitored

51

People completed monitoring

9,510

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Guidance for Long-Term Care Facilities and Adult Day Programs

Find guidance for long-term care facilities and adult day programs, on the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living’s Restart Vermont web page.

Based on new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regulatory guidance, indoor visitation will be allowed within strict parameters at nursing homes in counties with less than a 10% positivity rate.

Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

Key Guidance:

Health information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19

By sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19

Travel map and modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling

Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

Return to School Guidance

Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools

Strong and Healthy Start FAQ: Transitioning from Step II to Step III

Mental Health: A Strong and Healthy Start: Social, Emotional and Mental Health Supports During COVID-19

Sports: Fall Sports Programs for the 2020-2021 School Year

Child care: Health Guidance for Child Care and Out of School Care

More resources on our Schools, Colleges and Child Care Programs web page.

Traveler Information

Visit our Travel to Vermont web page for continually updated information and guidance, including about quarantine requirements, testing, and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders.

The cross-state travel map is now updated each Tuesday.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Anyone can get tested, but not everyone needs to get tested.

Talk with your health care provider If you think you should be tested for COVID-19.

If you don’t have a provider, dial 2-1-1, or contact the nearest federally qualified health center or one of Vermont's free & referral clinics.

Visit our testing web page for more guidance and where to get tested if you do need it.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.

Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.

See ways for Coping with Stress.