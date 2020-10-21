Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) October 21, 2020

COVID-19 Data in Children

Children make up 13% of Vermont’s COVID-19 cases, with 30% of them 18 or 19 years old.

To learn more about cases of COVID-19 among children in Vermont — defined as age 19 and younger — take a look at our latest Weekly Data Summary (starting on p.19)

The Summary is updated each week and is an excellent source of visualized COVID-19 Vermont data, including race and ethnicity, testing, outbreaks, common symptoms in children, and more.

Dispose of your unused, unwanted & expired prescription drugs on Take Back Day

This Saturday, October 24, is Prescription Drug Take Back Day — when you can dispose of leftover prescription and over-the-counter drugs safely at a collection site near you.

The Take Back Day scheduled for last April was cancelled due to the pandemic, “so this is a great opportunity to make up for lost time,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD.

“More than half of people who misuse prescription medication get it from a friend or relative — often straight out of the medicine cabinet,” Dr. Levine said. “We already know COVID-19 is taking a toll on Vermonters with substance use disorder, and unfortunately, we have seen an increase in opioid fatalities this year compared to last year. By disposing of medications safely — especially prescription painkillers — you can do your part to keep anyone from ever misusing them.”

So, this coming weekend, grab your unused medications, of course your mask, before heading to a drop-off location. Get more info at healthvermont.gov/doyourpart.

And remember, you don’t have to wait for a Take Back Day either — many drug disposal sites in Vermont are permanent. Or you can request a free mail-back envelope through our website.

Get Your Flu Shot – Stay Healthy and Prevent a “Twindemic”

It’s especially important for everyone to get their flu shot this year – when flu viruses and the new coronavirus may be spreading at the same time. Help keep flu out of the picture!

We encourage everyone older than 6 months old (with rare exceptions), and especially people in a high-risk group or who have underlying health conditions to get their flu vaccine.

Go to healthvermont.gov/flu to learn more about the flu, the vaccine and find where to get a flu shot near you.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on October 21, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,971

(16 new)

Currently hospitalized

1

Hospitalized under investigation

3

Total people recovered

1,708

Deaths+

58

People tested

180,694

Travelers monitored

536

Contacts monitored

82

People completed monitoring

9,849

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Guidance for Long-Term Care Facilities and Adult Day Programs

Find guidance for long-term care facilities and adult day programs, on the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living’s Restart Vermont web page.

Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses

Health information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19

By sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19

Travel map and modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling

Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response