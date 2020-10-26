Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)-October 26, 2020

Have you had the “COVID Talk”?

As life continues in the shadow of the pandemic, we are learning there is a lot to discuss about how to feel comfortable and stay safe before seeing friends and family. Here are four tips to help have the “COVID Talk” – a conversation to negotiate boundaries and establish expectations ahead of time.

Ask questions. Before you get together, start with an open and honest conversation about what everyone has been doing to stay healthy and how they have been socializing. Consider everyone’s worries, boundaries and possible COVID-19 exposure risk so you can all get on the same page.

Focus on what you need. Using “I” instead of “you” statements helps avoid people feeling defensive or judged. In fact, blaming and shaming may actually increase push back and the likelihood of risk-taking behaviors. We recommend sharing what you’re comfortable with, based on your own perspective instead of making demands of others.

Share why it is important to you. Share what level of risk works for you and why. It might be different for others. Some people feel comfortable taking on a moderate amount of risk in their lives. Others may not feel comfortable taking on any risk. Focusing on your own reasons for staying safe can help people to better understand and get on board.

Set boundaries and stick to them. We are all for keeping it friendly, open and non-judgmental – but that doesn’t mean you have to skimp on your safety! It’s OK to be clear and straightforward about what you need to feel safe and comfortable. It’s also okay to decline invitations or leave situations that feel too risky. You should never have to feel bad or apologize for prioritizing your safety. Lead by example by sticking to what works for you and avoiding judgment.

Learn more and find some examples of the “COVID Talk” on our website.

New on healthvermont.gov

The number of lab test reports for all reportable conditions received by the Health Department has increased 25 fold between 2019 to 2020 due to the amount of COVID-19 testing. Learn more about how the Health Department receives lab results in the new Weekly Data Summary.

The School-Based COVID-19 Transmission document will now be updated on Tuesdays, instead of Mondays. This will allow us to include more up-to-date information as of the previous Sunday,

Get Your Flu Shot – Stay Healthy and Prevent a “Twindemic”

It’s especially important for everyone to get their flu shot this year – when flu viruses and the new coronavirus may be spreading at the same time. Help keep flu out of the picture!

We encourage everyone older than 6 months old (with rare exceptions), and especially people in a high-risk group or who have underlying health conditions to get their flu vaccine.

Go to healthvermont.gov/flu to learn more about the flu, the vaccine and find where to get a flu shot near you.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on October 26, 2020

Description Number Total cases* 2,083

(9 new). Currently hospitalized - 3. Hospitalized under investigation 8

Total people recovered 1,741

Deaths+ 58

People tested 186,058

Travelers monitored 388

Contacts monitored 108

People completed monitoring 10,157

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity. Guidance for Long-Term Care Facilities and Adult Day Programs Find guidance for long-term care facilities and adult day programs, on the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living’s Restart Vermont web page. Guidance for Vermonters and BusinessesHealth information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19

By sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19. Travel map and modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

School Guidance

Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools

Strong and Healthy Start FAQ: Transitioning from Step II to Step III

Mental Health: A Strong and Healthy Start: Social, Emotional and Mental Health Supports During COVID-19

Sports: Fall Sports Programs for the 2020-2021 School Year

Child care: Health Guidance for Child Care and Out of School Care

More resources on our Schools, Colleges and Child Care Programs web page.

Traveler Information

Visit our Travel to Vermont web page for information and guidance, including about quarantine requirements, testing and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders. The cross-state travel map is updated each Tuesday.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Anyone can get tested, but not everyone needs to get tested.

Talk with your health care provider If you think you should be tested for COVID-19.

If you don’t have a provider, dial 2-1-1, or contact the nearest federally qualified health center or one of Vermont's free & referral clinics.

Visit our testing web page for more guidance and where to get tested if you do need it.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.