Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) October 29, 2020 from the VT DOH

Please visit the Vermont Department of Health’s COVID-19 web and data pages

healthvermont.gov/covid19

COVID-19 Data Dashboard Improvement

In the left-hand column of numbers, we now highlight the number of New Cases more prominently, with Total Cases in smaller font underneath. The categories of Recovered and Deaths now also includes the percentage of total cases.

We’ve also added some new data categories:

Hospitalized in ICU

Positive Test Rate 7-day Avg.

Total Tests

The main tab now features the map of COVID-19 Positive Cases by County in Last 14 Days. Click on the right- and left-hand arrows at the bottom of the dashboard to scroll through the tabs and view other changes. (See the complete list of changes by clicking NEW: 10/29/20 Dashboard Improvements)

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on October 29, 2020

Number

New cases*

16

(2,141 total)

Currently hospitalized

6

Hospitalized in ICU

2

Hospitalized under investigation

0

Percent Positive (7 day average)

0.5%

People tested

188,102

Total tests

398,109

Total people recovered

1,778

Deaths+

58

Travelers monitored

376

Contacts monitored

139

People completed monitoring

10,233

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Get Your Flu Shot!

It’s especially important for everyone to get their flu shot this year – when flu viruses and the new coronavirus may be spreading at the same time. Help keep flu out of the picture!

We encourage everyone older than 6 months old (with rare exceptions) — and especially

people in a high-risk group or who have underlying health conditions — to get their flu vaccine. Learn more about the flu and find a flu shot.

Guidance for Long-Term Care Facilities and Adult Day Programs

Find guidance for long-term care facilities and adult day programs, on the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living’s Restart Vermont web page.

Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses

Health information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19

By sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19

Travel map and modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling

Traveler Information

Visit our Travel to Vermont web page for information and guidance, including about quarantine requirements, testing and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders. The cross-state travel map is updated each Tuesday.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Anyone can get tested, but not everyone needs to get tested.

Talk with your health care provider If you think you should be tested for COVID-19.

If you don’t have a provider, dial 2-1-1, or contact the nearest federally qualified health center or one of Vermont's free & referral clinics.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.