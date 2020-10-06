Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) October 6, 2020

Health provides update on outbreak, airborne transmission

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said on Tuesday that the latest outbreak of COVID-19 at Champlain Orchards in Shoreham is yet another reminder of the dynamic nature of the virus. As of last night, 27 workers have tested positive.

“It spreads quickly and easily – especially among groups of people who, by necessity like our guest laborers, live close together,” Dr. Levine said. “People do not get sick because they come from a certain place or because they are a certain nationality or ethnicity. They get sick if they are exposed to virus.”

He again emphasized that as of right now, the outbreak is contained to the site, and there is no known risk to the public. Nor is there a risk to anyone consuming their apples or other products. The department continues to work closely with the owner of the orchards and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture to implement isolation and quarantine.

Dr. Levine also spoke to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated language about the spread of COVID-19, which now acknowledges airborne transmission.

As opposed to large droplets, airborne transmission means exposure to the small droplets or particles that can linger in the air for minutes or hours. Such transmission is not new, and is an important way that tuberculosis, measles and chicken pox are spread.

What it means is that you can get infected if you’re farther away than 6 feet, or even when the infected person is no longer in the room. This form of transmission has been thought to have occurred within enclosed spaces without adequate ventilation, where the infected person was breathing heavily, such as singing or exercising.

“Now, nothing I’ve said should change the way you try to prevent yourself from contracting COVID-19, because large droplet transmission is still the number one way — and the major way — you could get the virus,” Dr. Levine said.

“The 6-foot spacing and masking are still terribly important. What also becomes important, especially in winter, is avoiding crowded and/or poorly ventilated spaces, as good ventilation reduces exposure to all particles of any size and at all distances,” said Dr. Levine. “And avoiding crowded spaces, of course, minimizes the type of close contact that is primarily responsible for the spread of this virus.”

New on healthvermont.gov

Collecting data from emergency departments and urgent care centers can identify potential COVID-19 clusters or spikes in the community early on. In our latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight on Syndromic Surveillance, learn more about this data, including when we’ve seen such increases and who is visiting emergency departments and urgent care centers for COVID-like illness.

Time to Get Your Flu Shot

Flu vaccine continues to arrive in the state, and your local pharmacies and providers don’t yet have a supply, they will soon.

It’s especially important this year for everyone who can get their flu shot, to do it ─ when both flu viruses and the new coronavirus may be spreading at the same time.

Who should get a flu shot?

Anyone over 6 months old, with rare exceptions

People in a high-risk group or who has underlying health conditions

Where can I get my flu shot?

From your health care provider

At your local pharmacy

At a flu clinic near you.

Go to healthvermont.gov/flu to learn more about the flu, the vaccine and find where to get a flu shot near you

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on October 6, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,821

(4 new)

Currently hospitalized

1

Hospitalized under investigation

0

Total people recovered

1,632

Deaths+

58

People tested

167,441

Travelers monitored

560

Contacts monitored

50

People completed monitoring

9,184

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Guidance for Vermonters

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

Return to School Guidance

All schools are now in Step III of the safety and health guidance. Read the guidance for more details: Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools

Questions about what this change means? Read Strong and Healthy Start FAQ: Transitioning From Step II to Step III.

Additional guidance includes:

Mental Health: A Strong and Healthy Start: Social, Emotional and Mental Health Supports During COVID-19

Sports: Fall Sports Programs for the 2020-2021 School Year

Child care: Health Guidance for Child Care and Out of School Care

Find additional resources on our Schools, Colleges and Child Care Programs web page.

Traveler Information

Visit our Travel to Vermont web page for continually updated information and guidance, including about quarantine requirements, testing, and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders.

The cross-state travel map is now updated each Tuesday.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Anyone can get tested, but not everyone needs to get tested.

Talk with your health care provider If you think you should be tested for COVID-19.

If you don’t have a provider, dial 2-1-1, or contact the nearest federally qualified health center or one of Vermont's free & referral clinics.

Visit our testing web page for more guidance and where to get tested if you do need it.

Business Guidance

Visit the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s website for “Work Safe” guidance.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.

Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.

See ways for Coping with Stress.

