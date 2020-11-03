Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) from the VT DOH

Consider celebrating the holidays at home this year, health officials urge

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said at Tuesday’s press conference, that as cases of COVID-19 surge nationally and encroach on our region, Vermonters should consider avoiding travel this year if they can.

“We know that social gatherings — often among trusted family and friends — are a driving force behind much of the virus’ spread right now nationwide,” Dr. Levine said. “Adding the element of travel to the mix only makes it more risky.”

He added that the same message applies to having guests from out-of-state in your home. Because the vast majority of the Vermont’s travel map is red and yellow, those visitors would need to quarantine.

“I want to emphasize that quarantining in someone else’s home does NOT just mean you can’t go out to the store,” Dr. Levine said.

If guests are in quarantine they should: wear a mask in common spaces, use a separate bathroom, eat separately (important to note if a Thanksgiving meal is being planned), stay 6 feet apart, and otherwise not be in close contact with other household members.

Dr. Levine also praised Vermonters for their creative and safe Halloween celebrations over the past weekend. But he acknowledged that some people may have ended up in a more crowded gathering, at a party or in a bar.

“If that’s the case, I’m not here to yell at you – we are all human,” he said. “But please know that it’s not too late to protect people around you. Consider staying closer to home for a while and avoid seeing anyone who’s at higher risk for COVID-19. And after seven days have passed, it’s a good idea to get tested – so you might want to plan that out now.”

Officials also announced the release of new COVID-19 guidance Tuesday:

Vermont Ski Resort COVID-19 Winter Operations Guidance

Winter Sports Programs for the 2020-2021 School Year

New on healthvermont.gov

The average number of “close contacts” per case of COVID-19 is 3.4 since the beginning of the pandemic. But that number has increased over time, and the average for the week of Oct. 18 was 4.4 contacts per case. Learn more about close contacts and why these numbers matter in our latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on November 3, 2020

Description

Number

New cases*

19

(2,237 total)

Currently hospitalized

3

Hospitalized in ICU

3

Hospitalized under investigation

0

Percent Positive (7 day average)

0.5%

People tested

190,127

Total tests

416,146

Total people recovered

1,833

Deaths+

58

Travelers monitored

256

Contacts monitored

137

People completed monitoring

10,474

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.