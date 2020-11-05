Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) from the VT DOH

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on November 5, 2020

Description

Number

New cases*

35

(2,303 total)

Currently hospitalized

5

Hospitalized in ICU

4

Hospitalized under investigation

2

Percent Positive (7 day average)

0.6%

People tested

192,027

Total tests

424,422

Total people recovered

1,888

Deaths+

58

Travelers monitored

270

Contacts monitored

158

People completed monitoring

10,377

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Get Your Flu Shot!

It’s especially important for everyone to get their flu shot this year – when flu viruses and the new coronavirus may be spreading at the same time. Help keep flu out of the picture!

We encourage everyone older than 6 months old (with rare exceptions) — and especially

people in a high-risk group or who have underlying health conditions — to get their flu vaccine. Learn more about the flu and find a flu shot.

Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses

Health information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19

By sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19

Travel map and modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling

Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response

Find guidance for long-term care facilities and adult day programs, on the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living’s Restart Vermont web page.

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

School & Child Care Guidance

Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools

Mental Health: A Strong and Healthy Start: Social, Emotional and Mental Health Supports During COVID-19

Child care: Health Guidance for Child Care and Out of School Care

More resources on the Your Community web page.

Traveler Information

Visit our Travel to Vermont web page for information and guidance, including about quarantine requirements, testing and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders. The cross-state travel map is updated each Tuesday.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Anyone can get tested, but not everyone needs to get tested.

Talk with your health care provider If you think you should be tested for COVID-19.

If you don’t have a provider, dial 2-1-1, or contact the nearest federally qualified health center or one of Vermont's free & referral clinics.

Visit our testing web page for more guidance and where to get tested if you do need it.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.

Visit VT Helplink to get connected to Alcohol and Drug Support Services.

Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.

See ways for Coping with Stress.