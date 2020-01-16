Dairy Air Wind Announces Halt to Development Activity

WILLISTON, VT— Dairy Air Wind, the last remaining wind energy project being developed in Vermont, today announced the ending of all development activities surrounding the project. In a statement project partner David Blittersdorf blames "a current political environment that is hostile to wind energy as the leading cause for this step."

Dairy Air Wind was intended to be a single-turbine project sited in a cornfield on the Champney family’s 450-acre dairy farm in Holland, VT.

“In 2012, there were over a dozen wind projects in development. Now there are none. This is truly a sad state of affairs for Vermont,” said Blittersdorf. “Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time. We must combat the carbon emissions crisis and move to a renewable energy based future. We simply can’t do this without wind energy as part of the mix. Anyone who tells you otherwise either doesn’t understand the science, or is lying.”

Under the current governor, Phil Scott, zero wind projects have been approved, two wind projects had previously folded, and now the last remaining project, Dairy Air Wind, has come to a halt as well. Governor Scott made opposition to renewable wind energy a part of his campaign platform in 2016, and following his election, he appointed a vocal wind energy opponent as Chair of the Public Utility Commission.

Dairy Air Wind had received a state standard offer-power contract to sell the project’s electricity in Vermont in 2016, but has been stalled in permitting ever since. Dairy Air Wind has been in the process of applying for a Certificate of Public Good (CPG), but given the current regulatory and political environment, project leadership no longer believes that acquiring a CPG is possible. Prior to today’s announcement, Dairy Air Wind was the last wind project still being developed in Vermont.