Dairy Air Wind Pulls MET Tower In Holland

On Thursday a MET turbine built on the edge of a corn field on School Road in Holland was removed. Dairy Air Wind received a Certificate of Public Good in March to install the tower as a prelude to a petition to construct a 2.2 MW turbine on one and a half acres of land. Property owner Brian Champney said the decision was made as the tower has become a target of Citizens for Responsible Energy in Holland (CREH) who claim the tower has not been properly located. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.