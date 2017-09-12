Dartmouth Active Shooter: Suspect in Custody

3:15- Dartmouth medical center is still in Lock-down

3 p.m. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is reporting the alleged suspect in the active shooter situation is in custody.

ATF via Twitter

BREAKING: @ATFBoston special agents are responding to assist with reported active shooter situation at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Early afternoon: Dartmouth is currently locked down following reports of an active shooter in the hospital. We are assessing the situation now, and will have more information as soon as it becomes available. Lebanon and New Hampshire State police have been alerted and are on-site.

(Read the NDE for more details Wednesday)