Davis Looking to Take the Kingdom Blades to the Next Level in First Year With the Program

The Kingdom Blades will have a familiar look but a new feel when they take to the ice on December 11th to start their season.

While the bulk of the 2018-2019 team that went 9-10-1 is returning, there will be a new, yet familiar face taking over as head coach.

Jim Davis, who played for North Country during the late 70’s and has been a coach all across the country, was named to the position earlier this year.

We caught up with Jim to find out a little about his coaching history and philosophy, and what to expect from the Blades in the upcoming season.

