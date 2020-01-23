Defense and Long Range Shooting Help Falcons Beat Milton For Eighth Win of the Season

The North Country Falcons welcomed in the Milton Yellowjackets on Wednesday evening looking to eclipse their regular season win total of seven from last season.

The game would get off to a rapid start, but the Falcons would use it to their advantage, as they would get out to a seven point lead in the first quarter and build from there, as they would earn win number eight on the year by the score of 58-43.

For more, see the Express on 1-24-2020.