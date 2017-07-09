Delegates Tour Revision Military

Representative Peter Welch, Senator Patrick Leahy and Governor Phil Scott along with others toured the Revision Military Plant in Newport Thursday. Earlier this year, the company won a government five-year government contract to produce 297,000 protective Generation II lightweight helmets for the military. Due to its lighter weight, the new helmet will replace the Legacy Helmet, project manager for Soldier Protection and Individual Equipment Dean Hoffman IV, said. Revision Military is in the process of developing an initial lot testing of the lightweight Advanced Combat Helmet