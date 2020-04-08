Delivering Easter Baskets To Dozens of Area Children

Among the concerns of the COVID-19 virus pandemic and staying home, acts of kindness continue. Over the weekend, Jason Griffith of Coventry delivered over 100 Easter Baskets filled with goodies to area children.

Griffith said he thought that some kids might go without Easter baskets because their families are not working due to the Stay Home, Stay Safe order issued by Governor Phil Scott and he wanted to do something about it. Griffith came up with the idea for the baskets while shopping for groceries at Walmart. He got so caught up in buying the Easter goodies that he left his groceries at the store.

