Demo Derby Wraps Up Memorial Day Weekend At Fairgrounds

Memorial Day Weekend at the Orleans County Fair Grounds included a variety of entertainment that concluded with a demolition derby. Fair President J.P. Sicard called it a great day that included more than 200 tractors in the antique tractor pull and over 67 horses for the horse show.

“I think we were real fortunate to have a sunny day in the Kingdom,” he said.

Dick Therrien of New Concepts Marketing Motorsports said the demo had 52 cars and went well.

“It was great to see Blaine Tuller come and win,” said Therrien who noted that Tuller had suffered a broken pelvis last year. “He was a hurting man.” Read More in Wednesday's Newport Daily Express...