DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASE

Wednesday November 28, 2018 / Waterbury VT - On Friday November 30th, 2018 between 12:00 and 2:00pm an exercise of the Vermont AMBER Alert System will be conducted by the Vermont Department of Public Safety. This exercise will test the functionality of various components of Vermont’s AMBER Alert system. Specifically, the VT-Alert system will send messages to the thousands of subscribers, the Vermont Agency of Transportation message boards will be populated with exercise information and VT Lottery will activate their system to message their signs, tickets and kiosks. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) will also be utilized to send test messages to TV and radio stations. As in the past, the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will not be utilized.

Please note that during this exercise phone alerts will only occur for those who have signed up for VT-ALERT. Anyone who wishes to receive AMBER Alerts in the future, including the latest up-to-date information at the time of the alert, can register for a free account at https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085617457#/signup

For further questions about the exercise please contact:

Vermont State Police Lt. Shawn Loan

Director, Vermont Intelligence Center