Derby’s Brady Provost Honored During Lake Monsters Game

BURLINGTON–Monday night at the Vermont Lake Monsters’ game was Outstanding Student Night, and it was sponsored by the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC).

Each school in Vermont nominated two students in each grade to be honored in between the second and third innings on the ballfield.

One of those students in attendance was from right up here in Derby.

Brady Provost, a ten year-old Derby resident that just completed the fifth grade, was selected to receive recognition.

For more, see the Express on 7-11-18.