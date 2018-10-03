Derby And Holland School Boards To Fight Merger Proposal
Ed Barber
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
The Derby and Holland School Boards have voted to join a joint lawsuit in opposition to the Board of Education's proposal to consolidate school districts. With declining enrollment Holland voters have already chosen to close their school and tuition students to Derby. But the Board of Education has the final say and a decision is due in November. If the proposal is to consolidate the two school districts the respective boards have chosen to take legal action. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
