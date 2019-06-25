Derby Elementary Basketball Camp a Hit With Kids in Grades 1-6

Every year for roughly the last twenty years, if you were to traveled up to the Derby Elementary School, you would likely here the voices of children playing outside in back of the building, and if the door was open to the gymnasium, you would here much of the same sounds coming from there as well.

Once you peeked your head in, or headed out around back, you would see a large group of children working with instructors to improve their basketball skills.

North Country JV head coach and varsity assistant coach Bob Joslin has been providing an opportunity for kids to work on their game as they rise through the youth levels.

For more, see the Express on 6-26-19.