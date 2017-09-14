Derby Man Suspect in His House Fire

A Derby is facing a charge of arson after fire destroyed his home and detached garage early Wednesday morning. Shawn Flynn, 50, is expected to appear in Orleans County Court October 17 to answer the charge.

At about 3 a.m., Wednesday morning, the Derby Line Fire Department went to 56 Quarry Circle for a report of a fully engulfed fire. Later that morning, state fire investigators with a special accelerant canine went scene.

Police say: “It was determined that the cause of this fire was due to direct human involvement,” states a press release. “The classification of this fire is incendiary. This case remains under investigation.”

“As a result of the on-scene investigation and interviews conducted, it was determined that the homeowner, Shawn Flynn, played a primary role in the causation of this fire.”