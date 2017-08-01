Derby Neighbors Settle Dog Dispute
A vicious dog hearing in Derby was settled amiably when Derby Line resident Neil Stanzione agreed to put his son's two German Shepherds on runners and not let them run loose. A confrontation with a neighbor's dog that led to its death brought the issue before the select board. The parties agreed they didn't want the dogs euthanized, but did want to make sure their children are safe. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
