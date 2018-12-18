Derby Selectboard Tables Action On Casella Landfill Expansion

Some members of the Derby selectboard are having second thoughts over a decision to send a letter to the Department of Environmental Conservation opposing a proposed landfill expansion in Coventry. Two weeks ago the selectboard reacting to a presentation by Charlie Pronto and other opponents voted to draft a letter. The DEC has issued a solid waste permit for the 51.2 acre expansion, but the District 7, Act 250 Commission has yet to rule. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.