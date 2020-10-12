Derby Village Store may have New Owners

At the October 5 Derby Selectboard meeting Larry Thibeault Enterprises had a liquor license hearing. Larry Thibeault Enterprises is taking over the Derby Village Store. There have not been any issues with the Derby Village Store and the Board did not know of any issues with Mr. Thibeault’s store in Orleans, according to meeting minutes. At 6:31 Brian moved to come out of the Liquor Control hearing, seconded by Steve. Brian moved to sign the License for Larry Thibeault Enterprises, with Karen seconding. The vote was unanimous. Watch for more details in the Express.