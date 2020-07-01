Detective Lieutenant Jason Letourneau Takes Over For Cooper

Vermont State Police Detective Lieutenant Jason Letourneau has taken over the reins replacing Detective Lieutenant Kirk Cooper who retired recently.

For the last few years, Letourneau held the same position he does now but on the Northwest side of the state. During that time, he worked out of the St. Albans, the Williston, and the Middlesex Barracks. He returned to this part of the state because the senior commander asked him to. For Letourneau, the move made sense because he lives in the St. Johnsbury area and it means less travel.

Letourneau’s new duties will be overseeing the detective unit that covers the Canadian Border to Thetford.

