Developer Shuts Down Dairy Air Wind

The proposal to locate a 2.2MW wind turbine at the Brian and Kim Champney farm on School Road in Holland has been terminated. Renewable energy developer David Blittersdorf issued a press release announcing the decision. A letter to the Public Utility Commission authored by attorney Leslie Cadwell was brief and to the point.

“Pleased be advised that petitioner Dairy Air Wind, LLC will not be supplementing its petition or pursuing this matter further.” Read more in the Newport Daily Express.