Developing The Recreational Economy
By:
Ed Barber
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
Governor Phil Scott's emphasis on developing the rural economy brought 14 panel members from VROEC to Newport on Monday. Following a tour of the city's waterfront, beaches and parks, Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mike Snyder led the panel discussion of recreation opportunities in Newport, both existing as well as potential new businesses. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: