DFR Provides Updates Regarding the Second Round of the Hazard Pay Grant Program

Montpelier, VT – Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael S. Pieciak announced today several important updates regarding the Frontline Employees Hazard Pay Grant Program. This second round of the program substantially expands the sectors eligible for the grants and includes Vermonters formerly employed in eligible sectors.

An additional $8 million of Coronavirus Relief Funds was recently appropriated, bringing the total second round appropriation to $30.5 million.

To date, the Department has received potentially eligible applications totaling approximately $27 million in grants. Accordingly, funds are still available, and the Department encourages eligible employers to apply by the deadline, which is Friday November 13 at 11:59 pm.

The Department has already approved 281 applications totaling $12.3 million in grants to approximately 7,000 current and former employees, and those checks will soon be disbursed. Further, the Department anticipates completing its review of the remaining applications by the end of this week.

For eligible former employees, the Department has begun sending you applications by both email and US mail, which will continue over the next week as the final applications are reviewed. Please be on the lookout for the application as you need to complete it and return it to receive your grant.

The Department today issued a bulletin preventing Hazard Pay grants from being included in a company’s payroll for determining its workers’ compensation premiums. Accordingly, an employer’s workers’ compensation premiums will not increase as a result of participating in the Hazard Pay program. It is estimated that this will avoid approximately $2 million in premium increases that would have otherwise occurred.

The Department also published the names of those businesses who have applied to date on the program’s website. Note the list includes all applications received, but only those who meet the program’s eligibility requirements will be approved. Potentially eligible employees are encouraged to review the list to ensure your company has applied and/or is aware of the program if they are not listed.

“It is great to see the significant interest in the Hazard Pay program and I am thankful the Legislature agreed to set aside another $8 million to ensure funding is available for every eligible application received to date, as well as those expected to apply this week.” said Commissioner Pieciak. “I encourage eligible businesses to review the program, reach out if they have questions and to apply – we have removed financial barriers on employers and the money goes directly to the benefit of their employees.”

Employers may apply online through November 13 at 11:59 pm. and funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until the Program’s funding is allocated.

To learn more about the program, apply online, and to sign up to receive periodic updates, please visit https://dvha.vermont.gov/front-line-employees-hazard-pay-grant-program.