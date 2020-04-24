DiSanto Resigns as Police Chief

During a special meeting Wednesday evening, the city council voted to approve a separation agreement with former Police Chief Seth DiSanto and they accepted his resignation effective April 20.

The decision to separate comes after several weeks of uncertainty of DiSanto’s employment. In March, the city council passed over reappointing DiSanto as police chief. City Manager Laura Dolgin placed DiSanto on paid administrative leave on March 18. The police union had held a no-confidence vote earlier in March and wrote about their concerns in a letter sent to Mayor Paul Monette and the city council.

