Dismantled EB5 Programs Gut Municipal Plan
By:
Ed Barber
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Newport City's Planning Commission has drafted a cover letter to accompany the 2015 Municipal Plan as part of the application process for renewal of the Vermont Downtown Designation. The letter is necessary in light of the EB5 projects in the current plan that will no longer occur. The PC is in the process of rewriting sections of the plan, but with a deadline looming will send the 2015 plan with the cover letter. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
