Division of Liquor and Lottery Looking For New Agent In Newport

The Division of Liquor and Lottery is looking for someone to operate a liquor store in Newport. Azur’s Mini Mart and Little G’s Deli in Railroad Square operates the outlet now.

George Azur, who identifies himself on social media as CEO of Azur’s Inc. is the most recent agent.

Patrick Delaney, commissioner of the Department of Liquor and Lottery said that the state is seeking a new agent and has publicly posted a request for interest within the last week. The state maintains that the issues are not related to George Azur's current criminal court cases.

George Azur's bail was revoked this week and he remains incarcerated. He has had numerous unresolved legal problems, including alleged felonies over the past several months. (Read details in the Express today (Thursday)