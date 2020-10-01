DMV re-opens three more branch offices to the public

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced that three more branch offices, in Bennington, Newport, and Springfield, are re-opening to the public by appointment only using the new online scheduling system.

“The August 31st re-opening to the public at our Montpelier, South Burlington, and Rutland offices went very well, and we’re now ready to re-open additional locations,” said DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli. “The online scheduling system has been a huge success. Customers love the convenience and efficiency of having a scheduled appointment time and no wait.”

Customers can schedule appointments in Bennington, Newport, and Springfield online beginning today, Thursday, October 1. The first appointment times available will be for Monday, October 5. The hours of operation for appointments at all three locations will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers with appointments are asked to arrive ten minutes before their appointment so DMV staff can review and verify all required paperwork prior to the appointment.

Bennington, Newport and Springfield branch offices will be offering regular office transactions, operator exams, and CDL permit exams and will not be conducting motorcycle skills or CDL skill exams at this time.

Motorcycle testing is available at other DMV locations. The written learner’s permit testing is available at DMV’s satellite test facility located at the Agency of Transportation Training Center, 1716 US-302, Berlin. Permit exams are offered on Monday and Friday. Motorcycle skills testing for the Motorcycle Endorsement occurs at the AOT Training Center parking lot located at the intersection of US-302 and Partridge Farm Road in Berlin. Skills testing is offered on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) permit tests are available at the DMV Rutland site at 280 Seward Road; the Agency of Transportation (AOT) facility at Fort Ethan Allen, 102 Tracy Road, Colchester; and at the AOT Training Center, 1716 US-302, Berlin. CDL skills tests are also available at the Rutland and Colchester locations.

As a reminder, many services are available online or by mail. The DMV urges customers to take advantage of the efficiency and ease of those options. Temporary registration for private-party vehicle purchases can now be processed online and a temporary plate can be printed by customers. Other online services include license renewals, replacement licenses, registration renewals, replacement registrations, address changes, learner permit exams, paying reinstatement fees, and many commercial vehicle transactions. Please go to https://dmv.vermont.gov/mydmv for these and other online services, and for information about which transactions can be completed by mail