DOC Suspends In-Person Visitation

Waterbury, Vt., March 13, 2020 – The Vermont Department of Corrections will be canceling in-person visitations services at all six Vermont correctional facilities. Given the current concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Department is taking all necessary precautions to limit any potential exposure to this virus.

Enhanced recreational opportunities will be made available to the inmate population. In addition, GTL (the video visitation provider for the Department) has agreed to offer 1 free video visitation per week to each inmate beginning March 14.’

“The health and safety of our inmates, staff, and visitors is a top priority for the Department,” said Commissioner of Corrections Jim Baker. “We appreciate the community’s cooperation during this time as we all do our part to prevent the spread of the virus.”

This policy is effective for the next two weeks. At that time, the Department will make a determination based on the status of the COVID-19 virus in Vermont on if in-person visitation will resume.