DOH Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) November 17, 2020

State Officials Call to Vermonters: ACT NOW to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Governor Phil Scott called on Vermonters to prioritize “needs” over “wants” during the surge in COVID-19 cases the state is experiencing.

“In my view, in-person education, protecting our healthcare system and keeping people working — as long as we can do it safely — are things we need,” he said, at Tuesday’s press conference.

We may want to have social gatherings, which are now prohibited by the latest executive order, but they put a lot of people at risk, he said.

Gov. Scott also had a message for the “skeptics,” who may ignore the science or choose not to believe it.

"Please don’t call it patriotic or pretend it’s about freedom. Because real patriots serve and sacrifice for all, whether they agree with them or not,” he said. “Patriots also stand up and fight when our nation’s health and security is threatened. And right now, our country and way of life is being attacked by this virus — not the protections we put in place.”

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD added that the most important thing we’ve learned about this virus is that it will take advantage of us, but only if we give it the chance.

“Asking Vermonters to give up spending time with friends and family outside of their own household is not easy,” Dr. Levine said. “But based on what we’ve seen driving transmission — it is necessary. I know we can change our behaviors in time to make a difference.”

Social gatherings among households now prohibited

Vermont is seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases. Because of this, Governor Phil Scott has temporarily prohibited social gatherings with people from other households. People who live alone may get together with members of their immediate family living in a different household.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on November 17, 2020

Description

Number

New cases* 95 (3,104 total)

Currently hospitalized 17

Hospitalized in ICU 1

Hospitalized under investigation 0

Percent Positive (7-day average) 1.8%

People tested 202,177

Total tests 479,705

Total people recovered 2,107

Deaths+ 59

Travelers monitored 204

Contacts monitored 178

People completed monitoring 10,732

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Get Your Flu Shot!

Flu season in Vermont will soon start to hit its stride. And it’s especially important for everyone to get their flu shot this year, and soon – when flu viruses and the new coronavirus may be spreading at the same time.

We encourage everyone older than 6 months old (with rare exceptions) — and especially people in a high-risk group or who have underlying health conditions — to get their flu vaccine.

Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses

Health information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19

By sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19

Travel map and modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling

Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response