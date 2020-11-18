DOH Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) November 18, 2020

What You Need to Know Now Vermont is seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19. Here’s what you need to know now to help stop the spread:

Do not get together or socialize with anyone you don’t live with. There is an exception for those who live alone — they may gather with members of their immediate family.

Avoid travel when possible, even within Vermont. Anyone who does travel to or from Vermont must quarantine. The only exception is for essential travel.

Wear a mask.

If you’re sick, stay home.

Get tested if you have any symptoms, are a close contact of a case, or have been in a social gathering or other risky situation.

Get your flu shot! Stay as healthy as you can!

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on November 18, 2020

Description

Number

New cases* 51 (3,161 total)

Currently hospitalized 17

Hospitalized in ICU 2

Hospitalized under investigation 1

Percent Positive (7-day average) 1.9%

People tested 202,721

Total tests 482,325

Total people recovered 2,135

Deaths+ 60

Travelers monitored 206 Contacts monitored 168

People completed monitoring 10,746

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.