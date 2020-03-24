DOH: Two Test Positive for COVID-19 In Orleans County

The COVID-19 virus has arrived in the Northeast Kingdom.

Data released by the Vermont Department of Health (DOH) early Monday afternoon says Orleans County has two cases, and Caledonia County has one case. The data showed Essex County at zero.

Wendy Franklin, director of communications at North Country Hospital said in an email Monday that she was aware of just one case in the county. For privacy reasons, Franklin was not willing to give specific details about the patient.

