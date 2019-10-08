Double Fatal in Derby

Two people died in a crash on Shattuck Hill Road in Derby Tuesday afternoon. State police identified the individuals as Ronald Kennedy, 23, of Newport and Kyra Birchard, 20, of Derby.

According to a press release, around 3:15 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to Shattuck Hill Road, Derby for a report of a two-vehicle crash. They said Kennedy was operating a 2015 Harley Davidson Motorcycle when a 2017 Ford Bus pulled out of the Derby Trailer Park. Kennedy’s motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the bus.

Ronald Kennedy was pronounced dead on scene. Birchard, who was riding with Kennedy, was transported to North Country Hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room.

State police said that excessive speed on the part of Kennedy is believed to be a key factor in the crash. Shattuck Hill Road is a posted 35 mph zone. Investigation is ongoing. (Photo by Christopher Roy)