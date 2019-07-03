Double Fatal in Newport Center, Fatal Crash in Morgan
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
Police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to two serious crashes in the Northeast Kingdom Wednesday. The first one happened on Route 100 near Tetreault Road in Newport Center just before 6:30 a.m. First responders are reporting that two people died. The second happened near Route 111 in Morgan at around 8 a.m. Responders at the Morgan crash said at least one person died. No other details are available at this time. (Photos by Christopher Roy)
