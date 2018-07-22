Drug Distribution Arrests in Rutland County

Between June 18, 2018, and July 19, 2018, members of the Vermont Drug Task Force conducted an arrest operation in Rutland County. This enforcement action took place following a number of long-term investigations into the distribution of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Those investigations resulted in a total of 10 arrests arising from several separate drug-distribution operations. Some of the individuals are accused of distributing narcotics in the Rutland area for two or more years. All 10 defendants are being prosecuted by the Rutland County State's Attorney's Office and are scheduled to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.

ACCUSED: David J. Morcombe

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine (2 Counts)

Court Date: July 30, 2018

ACCUSED: Mikaela R. Davis

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine

Court Date: August 06, 2018

ACCUSED: Maynard Davis

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine (2 Counts)

Court Date: July 30, 2018

ACCUSED: Krystal M. LaRouche

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2 Counts)

Court Date: August 20, 2018

ACCUSED: Michael R. Carrara

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin

Court Date: August 27, 2018

ACCUSED: Shanna A. Fish

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine (2 counts)

Court Date: October 15, 2018

ACCUSED: Nichole L. Lussier

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2 counts), Sale of Fentanyl, Sale of Crack Cocaine

Court Date: August 20, 2018

ACCUSED: Nicholas O. Ranglin

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine (3 counts)

Court Date: Arraigned on July 17, 2018, posted $5,000 bail and released on conditions.

ACCUSED: Christina M. Colburn

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin, Sale of Crack Cocaine, Selling on School Grounds

Court Date: September 10, 2018

ACCUSED: Todd A. Fordley

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Accessory Before the Fact

Court Date: September 24, 2018