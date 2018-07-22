Drug Distribution Arrests in Rutland County
Between June 18, 2018, and July 19, 2018, members of the Vermont Drug Task Force conducted an arrest operation in Rutland County. This enforcement action took place following a number of long-term investigations into the distribution of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Those investigations resulted in a total of 10 arrests arising from several separate drug-distribution operations. Some of the individuals are accused of distributing narcotics in the Rutland area for two or more years. All 10 defendants are being prosecuted by the Rutland County State's Attorney's Office and are scheduled to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.
ACCUSED: David J. Morcombe
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine (2 Counts)
Court Date: July 30, 2018
ACCUSED: Mikaela R. Davis
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine
Court Date: August 06, 2018
ACCUSED: Maynard Davis
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine (2 Counts)
Court Date: July 30, 2018
ACCUSED: Krystal M. LaRouche
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2 Counts)
Court Date: August 20, 2018
ACCUSED: Michael R. Carrara
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin
Court Date: August 27, 2018
ACCUSED: Shanna A. Fish
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine (2 counts)
Court Date: October 15, 2018
ACCUSED: Nichole L. Lussier
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2 counts), Sale of Fentanyl, Sale of Crack Cocaine
Court Date: August 20, 2018
ACCUSED: Nicholas O. Ranglin
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine (3 counts)
Court Date: Arraigned on July 17, 2018, posted $5,000 bail and released on conditions.
ACCUSED: Christina M. Colburn
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin, Sale of Crack Cocaine, Selling on School Grounds
Court Date: September 10, 2018
ACCUSED: Todd A. Fordley
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Accessory Before the Fact
Court Date: September 24, 2018
