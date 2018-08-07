Drug Trafficing On Third Street Condemned

Michelle Rossi presents a petition to the city council asking for a greater police presence on Third Street.
Ed Barber
Tuesday, August 7, 2018
NEWPORT, VT

The Newport City council and police Chief Seth DiSanto heard from residents on Third Street about alleged drug trafficking and manufacturing in their neighborhood. Michelle Rossi presented a petition signed by over 100 city residents asking for a greater police presence. DiSanto agrees to host a public meeting for all city residents to discuss working together to clean up the city. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.

