Dunklee Guts Out Silver Medal at World Championships

ANTHOLZ-ANTERSELVA, Italy (Feb. 14, 2020) – A day after turning 34...and wearing bib #34...Susan Dunklee (Barton, Vt.) won the silver medal in the women’s 7.5-kilometer sprint at the IBU World Championships. Dunklee turned in a gritty performance at the high-altitude course in Antholz to capture her second world championship silver medal. She is still the only U.S. woman to win an individual medal at a world championships.

For more, see the Express on 2-17-2020.