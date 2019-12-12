Duo Denies Multitude of Felony and Misdemeanor Charges

NEWPORT CITY – Brian Short, 49, of Glover was held at the Northern State Correctional Facility on November 27 after denying a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges. Short's alleged accomplice, Sarah Romanowski, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was released on conditions. She also pleaded not guilty to a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges.

According to court files, on November 23, the state police received a report from someone who stated that she went to her mother's home, where she saw a truck with two men and a woman who fled from the scene. Sargent Debra Munson wrote that the complainant said she moved out of the home but found things such as an all-terrain vehicle missing when she returned. According to the file, the alleged victim said the home was filled with crack pipes and mail that did not belong in the house. The woman claimed when she returned that day, she discovered a couch, tools, and a plow that belonged on the ATV were missing.

