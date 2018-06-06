Early Runs and Strong Pitching Sends Lake Region to the Division II Title Game

MORETOWN–The Lake Region baseball team is set to do something that hasn’t been done since 1989; compete for a State Championship.

On Tuesday afternoon the sixth ranked Rangers jumped out to an early lead against the second seeded Harwood Highlanders and they would make that lead stand, as they went on to grab a 6-3 win to earn a trip to the Division II Championship Game on Saturday at Centennial Field at 5:00 against the number one seed Lamoille.

For more, see the Express on 6-7-18.