Economic Assistance Available To Vermonters

Financial help is on the way for Vermonters who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott said Congress and President Donald Trump passed a two trillion-dollar emergency aid package. The aid package includes expanded unemployment insurance plus assistance for those who normally don't qualify for traditional unemployment benefits.

Scott and Secretary for the Agency of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrle promised Vermonters would see the financial relief in the coming months. They said that President Donald Trump signed a federal one-time economic stimulus payment for most Vermonters and their families.

Kurrle said that the agency encourages all small business owners to consider applying for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. By applying for the loan, a business harmed by COVID-19 is also eligible for a grant that provides an emergency advance of up to $10,000 within three days of applying, Kurrle said.

"The advance does not need to be repaid and may be used to keep employees on the payroll, pay for sick leave, used to increase production costs due to supply chain disruptions, or pay business obligations," Kurrle said. "The resource is available to businesses now."

The agency is also urging employers to take advantage of the paycheck protection program. Kurrle explained the program can help small businesses by providing loans to help with payroll expenses. Recipients may qualify for a loan of up to $10 million, and repayments will be deferred for six months. The Small Business Administration will forgive the first eight weeks of payroll to businesses that can maintain its workforce, Kurrle said.

Kurrle also persuaded homeowners to speak to their mortgage lenders if they will experience economic uncertainty in the future.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said they are working hard in trying to contact the people who are trying to reach them for benefits but asked them to be as patient as possible.

"Over the past two weeks, we processed more claims than we do in a typical year," Harrington stated. "We are definitely over 30,000 if not 40,000 in initial claims that the department received in the past two and a half weeks."

To help with the claims, the department tripled phone line staff. It also waived the work search requirements and shortened the payment process from at least two weeks to six to ten days. The department made it so claims don't get denied because someone is not available to work because he or she is quarantined or self-isolating at home.

Congressman Peter Welch said the federal government's role is to help with the fiscal challenge caused by the COVID-19 virus which is what the package lawmakers recently passed is for. Most Vermonters won't have to do anything to get the funds in their bank accounts within the next few weeks. An unemployed Vermonter may also be eligible to receive additional financial assistance.

Kurrle also addressed the decision issued Tuesday to prevent big box stores from selling non-essential items.

"The goal is to stop folks from congregating in areas for non-essential items," she said. Kurrle stressed the guidance is not new. "The inquiries we were receiving indicated we needed to remind folks of our hope."

Kurrle asks that smaller stores try to limit the sale of non-essential items and find a way to conduct the sale curbside. She said they don't want to stop people from getting something they feel that they need. However, they want shoppers to ask themselves, at least for now, if it's something that they require.

Scott stressed they are not trying to ban the sale of non-essential items but would like to have people remain home instead of shopping

"The goal is not to harm businesses, the economy, or the revenue into the state," he said. "It's to keep people alive and keep people healthy."

Kurrle said someone who feels he or she really needs something might contact a retailer to arrange for curb side pickup. There are also online options, she said.

"Our goal is to keep people alive right now," she said. "We're not trying to tell people what is essential to them. We want to make sure people have access to food and things they need to stay alive and healthy. We also have to be thinking about the employees who are working in the retail stores and now not to overload them as well.