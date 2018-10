Submitted by Director Ken Michelli

The Newport Area Community Orchestra was founded in February of 2011 at the First Universalist Parish in Derby Line beginning with only five members (Paul Gavin, Ken Michelli, Chris Maginniss, Lisa Erwin and Sue Brassett) with rehearsals being held in the social hall on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. (Read full story in the Express Wednesday)