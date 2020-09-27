The combination of south winds gusting from 20 to 30 mph and dry soils/fine fuels such as dead grass and leaves will lead to enhanced fire weather concerns across Vermont on Sunday. While relative humidity values will not fall to critically low levels, the fire danger rating for Sunday will be high across the state.

This suggests a higher potential for unattended fires from open burning and campfires to spread rapidly, burn into ground fuels, and become difficult to control. Winds will gradually decrease into Sunday evening, lowering fire weather concerns.