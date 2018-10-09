EPA Gives $19 Million for Clean Water Projects

The State of Vermont has a new

pot of money to help communities improve their

water and wastewater systems. The Environmental

Protection Agency (EPA), on Tuesday, presented an

$18.9 million check to Governor Phil Scott during a

brief ceremony at Baxter Park.

The EPA presented the check in Derby Line because

it has a history of using infrastructure funding to

make a difference. Derby Line is an example of a small

community investing in its future and a great example

of partnership with systems in Canada, said Alexandra

Dunn, regional administrator for the EPA.

(Read more in the NDE)