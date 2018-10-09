EPA Gives $19 Million for Clean Water Projects
Tuesday, October 9, 2018
DERBY LINE, Vt
The State of Vermont has a new
pot of money to help communities improve their
water and wastewater systems. The Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA), on Tuesday, presented an
$18.9 million check to Governor Phil Scott during a
brief ceremony at Baxter Park.
The EPA presented the check in Derby Line because
it has a history of using infrastructure funding to
make a difference. Derby Line is an example of a small
community investing in its future and a great example
of partnership with systems in Canada, said Alexandra
Dunn, regional administrator for the EPA.
(Read more in the NDE)
Category: