Essex County Sheriffs Department

A week's worth of investigation led to Essex County Sheriff's Department in being able to assist the USMS in locating Douglas Carl Smith, Jr.

Deputy Matthew Thomas and Sheriff Colby became involved when a complaint was filed for Internet fraud. Smith is the alleged offender in the fraud case. After being taken into custody by the Marshals he was transferred to Vermont State Police custody. He was arraigned on Wednesday on fugitive from justice charges.

