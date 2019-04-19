Ethan Allen Change in North Carolina Expected to Bring Jobs To The NEK

The Ethan Allen plant in Old Fort North Carolina is changing from a manufacturing plant to a distribution center. The Ethan Allen Furniture Plants in Beecher Falls and Orleans will reap some of the benefits from this move.

"The production they do there has to go somewhere," said Chet Greenwood, controller of the Orleans Plant. "Some of it will be coming here, and some will be going to the plant in Beecher Falls."

